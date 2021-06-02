We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Nigerian-American Diaspora Community has held a discussion with the U.S. Department of State on ways to address Nigeria’s security and economic challenges.

The discussion, which was coordinated by officials of the Nigerian-American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), centred around the Biden administration’s interest in ensuring a stable Nigeria.

President of NAPAC Nelson Aluya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the community was concerned and frustrated with the seeming ineptitude and lack of leadership in security leading to loss of lives.

He said the department was interested in the concerns expressed by Nigerians about creating a stable country back home and had expressed readiness to work with NAPAC.

“They (U.S. officials) recognised that there are multiple problems in Nigeria and they recognised the potential of the Nigerian-American Diaspora Community in the U.S. in solving those issues.

“Our goal is to pull Nigerians in the U.S. and across the globe together, into a strong and formidable force, so that together, we can collaborate with other Nigerian associations,” Aluya said.

He further explained that the essence of the interaction was to bring Nigerians in the U.S. together on a platform to listen to what the U.S. could offer Nigerian–Americans in their quest to provide help and resources.

In addition, he said, the meeting also provided an avenue to tell the U.S. officials what Nigerians in the U.S. could offer them and the possible avenues for collaboration.

The NUPAC president said the group would organise more town hall meetings to interact with the U.S. and Nigerian governments to brainstorm on ensuring a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.