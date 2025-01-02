Nigerians react as NNPCL invites Obasanjo for Port-Harcourt Refinery tour

AMID the controversies and cynicism that followed the rehabilitation of the PortHarcourt Refinery, some Nigerians have been reacting to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s invitation to tour the refinery.

The former President had criticised the functionality of the rehabilitated refinery and accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of lacking in capacity to manage the nations’ refineries.

In a monitored interview with Channels Television on Thursday January 2, the former President also revealed that his successor, Umaru Musa Ya’ardua rejected a $750 million offer from Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, to manage the Port Harcourt and Kaduna Refineries in 2007, with NNPCL convincing him of better management as a ground for the rejection

“When I was president, I wanted to do something about the three refineries we have: Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna. Aliko got a team together after I asked Shell to come and run it for us. And Shell said they wouldn’t,” Obasanjo said.

He recalled asking Shell to come and run the refineries or take equity in it but the company said it would not citing inefficient management of the refineries as a reason.

The former President said he had confidence in Dangote’s ability to manage his privately owned refinery, contrasting it with government’s inefficiency.

While reacting to the former President’s invitation of tour by the national oil company, some Nigerians took to social media and expressed how they feel about the development.

“That’s very good. Let him to and tour it first hand. He said it will never work because he was unable to make it work as a President,” an X user @ab_rashiid wrote in response to NNPCL’s invitation to the former President.

While expressing further cynicism, another X user@KabiruMisali wrote in response to the open invitation of the former President, “Do you really believe that audio running of Warri and PH refineries?”

Another X user@ohluwasheun111 also said in response,”I can put my savings on this that OBJ won’t accept the invitation.”

In the same vein, another X user,@Savage108 wrote, “But the old folks said our refinery can’t work anymore.”

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, confirmed to the ICIR that he respectfully invited the former president to visit the facility, emphasisng the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Soneye also invited Obasanjo to join the NNPCL in its determination to guarantee the country’s energy security.

“We invite our esteemed former president to join us in this effort as we continue to deliver energy security for our nation and provide tangible benefits to Nigerians.

“His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we assure him that his advice will always be welcomed and appreciated,” he said.

Soneye stressed that the NNPCL did not only carry out a turnaround maintenance on the plant but it embarked on a complete overhaul of the refinery.

He said: “As part of this transformation, NNPC Limited has gone beyond oil and gas to become an integrated energy company.

Soneye noted that NNPCL will ensure their sustainable operation and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s energy security.

He said, “Regarding his recent comments, we would like to respectfully clarify the current state of the NNPC.

The NNPC has undergone a transformative journey, evolving from a government corporation into a private entity—NNPC Limited.

“This transition has marked a significant shift from being a loss-making organization to a profit-oriented global energy company.”

“He has every right to share his perspectives on national issues, and we value his insights and counsel.”

He said: “We remain grateful for his leadership and enduring commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria. Together, we can continue to build a brighter future for our great nation.