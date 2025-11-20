Nigerians react to Governor Alia’s denial of Christian genocide in Benue

A wave of mixed reactions has trailed Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia’s claim that there is “no religious, ethnic, racial, or national genocide” in his state.

Alia made the claim during a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) forum on the rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Forcibly Displaced Persons (FDPs) in Abuja on Wednesday, November 19.

The Catholic priest-turned-governor acknowledged insecurity in predominantly Christian Benue but denied any jihad or genocide.

He emphasised clashes stemmed from herder-farmer disputes over land and resources affecting both Muslims and Christians.

“In my state of Benue, we don’t have any religious, any ethnic, any racial, any national or state genocide. We don’t have that.

“Do we have a number of insecurities in the state? Yes, we do. But it is not a genocide. Someone would need to… check the United Nations definitions for this,” the governor said.

He also insisted that no jihad was taking place anywhere in Nigeria, despite the fact that the two major terror groups have been active in the North-East namely Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Both groups have openly stated ambitions to impose their version of Islamic governance, a position scholar from the Faith have widely dismissed as a distorted interpretation of the Qur’an.

While Boko Haram aims to establish an Islamic State within Nigeria, ISWAP pursues a broader vision of a West African caliphate aligned with ISIS.

“We do not have any jihad in Nigeria. I am speaking to you as a reverend father in the church. I’m speaking to you as a governor of a state. If there were any, particularly in my state or any part of Nigeria, I would have been the very number one person to make a noise,” Alia said.

His comments come at a time when Nigeria is under international scrutiny over claims of Christians persecution.

The ICIR reported that US President Donald Trump had recently designated Nigeria as “a Country of Particular Concern” over alleged Christian genocide in the country.

Trump said the American military could deploy ground troops or launch air strikes in Nigeria to halt what he described as the widespread killing of Christians in the country.

The threat came days after he warned he would consider military action against Nigeria if the country failed to curb alleged killings of Christians.

Reacting to Alia’s comment, Human Rights Advocate and Lawyer, Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo, expressed disappointment in the governor’s claims.

“It is shocking, disappointing and utterly irresponsible for Governor Hyacinth Alia to stand before the world and claim that “there is no ethnic or racial genocide in Benue State. Such a statement is not only false, it is an insult to the thousands of innocent men, women and children massacred across Benue over the years.

“Benue has witnessed some of the worst mass killings in Nigeria’s modern history, entire villages wiped out, communities displaced, farmlands destroyed, and families living in perpetual fear. These atrocities did not happen in the governor’s imagination; they happened on Benue soil, to Benue people,” Omirhobo wrote in a statement he released on Thursday.

He noted that for Alia, a leader who swore an oath to protect his citizens to now stand before the international community and deny their suffering showed that the governor was out of touch with reality, or deliberately choosing political convenience over truth and justice.

“Nigeria does not need leaders who sanitise atrocities to please foreign partners. Nigeria needs leaders who will stand with their people, acknowledge the truth, demand accountability, and confront the terror that has destroyed countless lives. To claim there is “no genocide” in Benue is not just a lie, it is a betrayal of the victims, a betrayal of history, and a betrayal of the Nigerian people. Governor Alia should retract this reckless statement and begin to speak the truth. Silence and denial only embolden the killers,” he added.

Some social media users have also expressed concern over the governor’s claim.

Brother Wale wrote on X “We need data, what are the numbers? As the Chief Security Officer of the state, you can’t be making bold claims like this without giving out verifiable figures to back them up. We won’t take you serious, the international press won’t take you serious. What does the stat say?”

Another user, Smartek2050 wrote, “Wearing the title “Reverend Father” doesn’t absolve you from acknowledging the religious dimension of the killings. Ignoring the religious aspect of these attacks undermines national and international efforts to address it. Denying genocide while claiming moral authority is dangerously misleading for the public.”

Queen Eve opined that “Benue needs a Governor who governs, not a priest who keeps explaining tragedy with grammar. If insecurity is not genocide, then what do we call the endless burials? A community outreach programme? Nobody cares about titles. Benue people want protection, not theological debates.”

Jerry Jacoral also shares his thought “Waiting for a Nigerian politician to defend the masses is like waiting for a goat to stop eating grass. Power changes their priorities and somehow, the people always fall to the bottom of the list.”

Meanwhile other users share opposite opinion as Fisayo Adewumagun wrote “There is no Christian genocide. We can call it insecurity, but let’s not twist things to make it seem like only Christians are being targeted by these terrorists.”

Bashir Bode on Facebook wrote “Thanks again for speaking the truth against all odds. Those wishing this country of destruction, inversion and destabilisation should live to see it in prosperity. Those calamities they are praying wouldn’t only fall on one sided they are thinking.”

“As General C.G Musa said. It’s an ethic issue, not religious, ethnic and political. Traditional leaders and the president himself can stop this in 24 hours, and whichever party transgresses shall face the consequences. Its that simple,” Shareef Badamasi wrote.

Alh Bunu Fantami his opinion on the matter thus: “Better truth…. What Peter Obi failed to say, Gov. Alia has clearly said it.”

In his comment on the debate, Salaha Musa Ayanda wrote “Thank God it is coming from a Rev father, when a Reasonable Christian speaks you will know.”

Attention intensified during the debate leading up to Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern by the United States, a period marked by President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy troops to Nigeria to protect Christians.

The ICIR reported that the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa scheduled for today, Thursday, November 20, 2025, to open its inquiry into Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged surge in Christian killings.

The invitation sent to members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs shows that the hearing will be chaired by Representative Chris Smith at 11:00 a.m. in Room 2172 of the Rayburn House Office Building, with a live webcast available.

The hearing will include two panels of witnesses, featuring senior US State Department officials as well as Nigerian religious leaders.