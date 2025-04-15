back to top

Nigerians slam Gov Alia for ‘obstructing’ Peter Obi humanitarian visit

Reading time: 4 mins
News
Benue state governor, Hyacinth Alia
Benue state governor, Hyacinth Alia
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

The Benue State Government has come under fire after the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he was allegedly prevented from conducting a humanitarian visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and a nursing school in the state.

Obi, in a statement issued on Monday, April 14, expressed dismay over what he described as an orchestrated attempt to frustrate his planned visit to Benue, which included support to IDPs and inspection of a nursing school being built in Gboko.

According to him, the trip, which followed a similar one to Plateau State, had been properly communicated to security officials and the aide-de-camp (ADC) to Governor Hyacinth Alia. 

However, just hours before arriving in Makurdi, Obi said his security team received a press statement purportedly from the Benue state government to stop his visit to the state.

Obi, while reacting to the reported statement titled, “Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State,” explained that he tried his efforts to inform the governor but to no avail.

He said, despite contacting the governor’s aide-de-camp (ADC) and sharing his itinerary, including visits to an IDP camp and a mission-run school, the state government issued a press statement designed to halt his trip just as he was on the road to Makurdi. 

In the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia warned against such visitation without permission, adding that he “cannot guarantee the safety” of any visitor whose trip was not cleared with the state authorities.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, wishes to inform the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state today.

“He is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state.”

While further warning against visits that could result in political gatherings without prior approval, Alia tasked the security agencies and the public to take note and maintain peace and order.

Read Also:

‘I am not desperate but I will be Nigeria’s President’ – Peter Obi
‘Police are for internal security’, Gbaja demands reason to sack service chiefs
‘The criminals will soon meet their waterloo’: Police react to rising abductions in Plateau
“My biggest focus now is security and welfare” —Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians over Lockdown extension

Obi reacts

Reacting to this, Obi stressed that his mission had no political undertone, adding that he had long engaged in philanthropic and development-driven interventions, even before entering politics. 

“On what transpired today during my planned visit to Benue State, I am not entirely sure that the Governor, my dear younger brother, whom I deeply respect, is aware of this situation. Having exhausted every possible means to reach him, I am compelled to use this available platform to ensure my message is conveyed.

“On Thursday, April 10, I had planned to visit Plateau and Benue States, respectively. My trip included paying courtesy calls to the governors as well as visiting the IDP camps and schools of nursing in both states to give my support.

“As is my practice, I reached out to the Plateau State government to inform them of my visit, which included spending the day with the victims at the IDP camp in Bokkos, a visit I wholeheartedly embraced to extend my support, care, and compassion to fellow Nigerians in need. And in his utmost hospitality, the Plateau State Governor graciously permitted,” he said.

Obi stressed that while he tried repeatedly to reach the Benue State governor, all efforts proved abortive.

“However, because my visit was just for courtesy and respect, I decided to proceed to Makurdi.

“Earlier today at 7 am, I left Jos, and on reaching Akwanga at about 10 am, my security team stopped and stated they received a press statement, purportedly from the Benue State Government, that appeared designed to stop my trip.

Curiously, while I was still talking with my security team on the issue, the Governor’s ADC sent the statement directly to me,” Obi added.

Reactions

Read Also:

‘I am not desperate but I will be Nigeria’s President’ – Peter Obi
‘Police are for internal security’, Gbaja demands reason to sack service chiefs
‘The criminals will soon meet their waterloo’: Police react to rising abductions in Plateau
“My biggest focus now is security and welfare” —Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians over Lockdown extension

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on the social media, with many accusing the governor of politicising a humanitarian gesture.

Some citizens questioned why a former governor and presidential candidate known for his philanthropic outreach needed clearance to support displaced persons.

An X user, Theo Abu, condemned the alleged obstruction of Obi from visiting the state, adding that, “Denying an opposition leader access to any state negates the very principle of fair play in the political arena. The governor is acting out a script, and every lover of democracy must condemn this sort of toxic politics.”


     

     

    Another user, Sol, stated that the attempt to stop Obi from visiting vulnerable ones is ‘disgraceful.’

    “What kind of people turn away those who are trying to help their most vulnerable? I’m reading this with a sickening feeling in my stomach. A man sets out respectfully, with every due protocol, to visit IDP camps, schools of nursing, and citizens in dire need, and yet he’s met with resistance, confusion, and what can only be described as deliberate sabotage.

    “How can a governor, a Reverend Father, no less, fail to respond to a courtesy call from a respected statesman, only for his ADC to conveniently become unreachable for days? And when a response finally comes, it’s not a call, but a cold press release aimed at derailing a humanitarian mission?

    “This isn’t just disorganised. It reeks of political pettiness and an utter disregard for the lives and well-being of Nigerians suffering in these IDP camps,” he wrote.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement