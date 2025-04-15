Nigerians slam Gov Alia for ‘obstructing’ Peter Obi humanitarian visit

The Benue State Government has come under fire after the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said he was allegedly prevented from conducting a humanitarian visit to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and a nursing school in the state.

Obi, in a statement issued on Monday, April 14, expressed dismay over what he described as an orchestrated attempt to frustrate his planned visit to Benue, which included support to IDPs and inspection of a nursing school being built in Gboko.

According to him, the trip, which followed a similar one to Plateau State, had been properly communicated to security officials and the aide-de-camp (ADC) to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

However, just hours before arriving in Makurdi, Obi said his security team received a press statement purportedly from the Benue state government to stop his visit to the state.

Obi, while reacting to the reported statement titled, “Notice Regarding Unscheduled Visit to Benue State,” explained that he tried his efforts to inform the governor but to no avail.

He said, despite contacting the governor’s aide-de-camp (ADC) and sharing his itinerary, including visits to an IDP camp and a mission-run school, the state government issued a press statement designed to halt his trip just as he was on the road to Makurdi.

In the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia warned against such visitation without permission, adding that he “cannot guarantee the safety” of any visitor whose trip was not cleared with the state authorities.

The statement reads, “The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, wishes to inform the public that he is not expecting any August visitor to the state today.

“He is currently engaged in high-profile meetings with key state actors to discuss critical issues affecting our state.”

While further warning against visits that could result in political gatherings without prior approval, Alia tasked the security agencies and the public to take note and maintain peace and order.

Obi reacts

Reacting to this, Obi stressed that his mission had no political undertone, adding that he had long engaged in philanthropic and development-driven interventions, even before entering politics.

“On what transpired today during my planned visit to Benue State, I am not entirely sure that the Governor, my dear younger brother, whom I deeply respect, is aware of this situation. Having exhausted every possible means to reach him, I am compelled to use this available platform to ensure my message is conveyed.

“On Thursday, April 10, I had planned to visit Plateau and Benue States, respectively. My trip included paying courtesy calls to the governors as well as visiting the IDP camps and schools of nursing in both states to give my support.

“As is my practice, I reached out to the Plateau State government to inform them of my visit, which included spending the day with the victims at the IDP camp in Bokkos, a visit I wholeheartedly embraced to extend my support, care, and compassion to fellow Nigerians in need. And in his utmost hospitality, the Plateau State Governor graciously permitted,” he said.

Obi stressed that while he tried repeatedly to reach the Benue State governor, all efforts proved abortive.

“However, because my visit was just for courtesy and respect, I decided to proceed to Makurdi.

“Earlier today at 7 am, I left Jos, and on reaching Akwanga at about 10 am, my security team stopped and stated they received a press statement, purportedly from the Benue State Government, that appeared designed to stop my trip.

Curiously, while I was still talking with my security team on the issue, the Governor’s ADC sent the statement directly to me,” Obi added.

Reactions

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on the social media, with many accusing the governor of politicising a humanitarian gesture.

Some citizens questioned why a former governor and presidential candidate known for his philanthropic outreach needed clearance to support displaced persons.

An X user, Theo Abu, condemned the alleged obstruction of Obi from visiting the state, adding that, “Denying an opposition leader access to any state negates the very principle of fair play in the political arena. The governor is acting out a script, and every lover of democracy must condemn this sort of toxic politics.”

Another user, Sol, stated that the attempt to stop Obi from visiting vulnerable ones is ‘disgraceful.’

“What kind of people turn away those who are trying to help their most vulnerable? I’m reading this with a sickening feeling in my stomach. A man sets out respectfully, with every due protocol, to visit IDP camps, schools of nursing, and citizens in dire need, and yet he’s met with resistance, confusion, and what can only be described as deliberate sabotage.

“How can a governor, a Reverend Father, no less, fail to respond to a courtesy call from a respected statesman, only for his ADC to conveniently become unreachable for days? And when a response finally comes, it’s not a call, but a cold press release aimed at derailing a humanitarian mission?

“This isn’t just disorganised. It reeks of political pettiness and an utter disregard for the lives and well-being of Nigerians suffering in these IDP camps,” he wrote.