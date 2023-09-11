Nigeria’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, dies at 104

NIGERIA’s first indigenous chartered accountant, Akintola Williams, is dead.

Williams, 104, died in his sleep in the early hours of Monday, September 11.

Fondly called the Doyen of the Accounting profession in Nigeria, he played a significant role in developing the country’s financial sector.

Williams studied accounting at the University of London and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1947.

After returning to Nigeria in 1952, he established his accounting firm, Akintola Williams & Co., now Deloitte & Touche.

He was president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) from 1963 to 1965 and was one of its founding members.

Williams received many awards and honours, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM).

The late Williams was the brother of Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).