26.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s health care sector needs urgent restructuring – NMA

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for an urgent restructuring of the medical sector in Nigeria.

Reacting to a proposed review of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act during The ICIR Twitter Space on Wednesday, April 12, the FCT NMA Secretary Michael Olarenwaju said challenges within the sector were major reasons for the massive emigration of doctors from the country.

“The healthcare challenge has been a perennial problem in Nigeria. It is something that we all know. These things have been there since we were children. The sector needs an emergency restructuring,” he said.

Describing the bill as discriminatory and ill advised, Olarenwaju urged lawmakers to carry out adequate research into the root causes of brain drain in the country.

“It is repressive and also anti-common sense. Its anti-people, it is an obnoxious bill. It is like burning down one’s house to exterminate rodents. The Honourable that attempted to sponsor that bill obviously has something against doctors. Because if you do not research appropriately, how will you attempt to sponsor such a bill?

“If we talk about patriotism, the leaders of the country should also be patriotic. Those that are at the National Assembly should stop going for medical tourism. The man that attempted to pass this bill, should also sponsor a bill to stop members of the House and Senators should stop going on medical jamborees abroad,” he said.

A bill seeking to amend the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act passed second reading on April 6.

The bill, sponsored by House of Representatives member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in Lagos Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, seeks to prevent Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners from getting full licenses until they have worked for at least five years in the country.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Anti-migration bill poorly researched, ill-advised — NARD, NMA

THE National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have...
Banking and Finance

DMO reopens four FGN bonds at N360bn targeted at budget financing

THE Debt Management Office (DMO) said it has reopened for subscription four FGN bonds...
Health and Environment

Nigeria’s inclusion on UK red list won’t stop doctors from migrating – NARD

THE Vice President of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) Dr Nnamdi Nd-Ezuma...
Health

Diasporan doctors warn against anti-migration bill

DOCTORS in the Diaspora have warned the Nigerian government against its bill to stop...
News

House of Reps Speaker: Female lawmaker joins race

A FEMALE lawmaker representing the Isiala-Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe constituency of Imo State Miriam Onuoha has joined...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Anti-migration bill poorly researched, ill-advised — NARD, NMA

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.