Nigeria’s health care sector needs urgent restructuring – NMA

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for an urgent restructuring of the medical sector in Nigeria.

Reacting to a proposed review of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act during The ICIR Twitter Space on Wednesday, April 12, the FCT NMA Secretary Michael Olarenwaju said challenges within the sector were major reasons for the massive emigration of doctors from the country.

“The healthcare challenge has been a perennial problem in Nigeria. It is something that we all know. These things have been there since we were children. The sector needs an emergency restructuring,” he said.

Describing the bill as discriminatory and ill advised, Olarenwaju urged lawmakers to carry out adequate research into the root causes of brain drain in the country.

“It is repressive and also anti-common sense. Its anti-people, it is an obnoxious bill. It is like burning down one’s house to exterminate rodents. The Honourable that attempted to sponsor that bill obviously has something against doctors. Because if you do not research appropriately, how will you attempt to sponsor such a bill?

“If we talk about patriotism, the leaders of the country should also be patriotic. Those that are at the National Assembly should stop going for medical tourism. The man that attempted to pass this bill, should also sponsor a bill to stop members of the House and Senators should stop going on medical jamborees abroad,” he said.

A bill seeking to amend the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act passed second reading on April 6.

The bill, sponsored by House of Representatives member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency in Lagos Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson, seeks to prevent Nigeria-trained medical or dental practitioners from getting full licenses until they have worked for at least five years in the country.