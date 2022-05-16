Nigeria’s Oshoala is first African woman to win golden boot in Spain

— 1 min read

Nigeria’s Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala is now the first African woman to win the highest goal scorer gong in the Spanish Primera Division since it began in 2011.

The feat was confirmed on Sunday after Barcelona Femeni finished the season with a perfect tally of 30 wins — with no loss or draw. They defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Oshoala, 27, scored 20 goals in 19 league appearances for Barcelona Femeni and will share the award with Geyse Ferreira of Madrid CFF, who netted 20 goals in 27 appearances.

In the game that saw both teams reduced to ten players, Oshoala was introduced in the 63rd minute for Jenifer Hermoso but she could not add to her tally of goals.

Barcelona scored through Irene Paredes in the 11th minute before Aitana Bonmati made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute. Amanda Sampedro pulled a goal back for Atletico in the 64th minute but this was after their player Merel van Dongen has been sent off for a second bookable offence.

The football striker achieved the feat despite missing three months of the season due to recurring injuries. Her goals also helped Barcelona to win the league title unbeaten with 30 wins in 30 games. The team scored 159 goals and conceded only 11.