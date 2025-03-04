Nigeria’s private varsities hit 160 as FG approves 11 new provisional licences

THE Federal Government has granted provisional licences to 11 new private universities, bringing the total number of private universities in Nigeria to 160.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, announced the approval in a statement on Monday, March 3, following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

The latest approval expands private universities in the South-West, South-East, and South-South regions, which already had the highest number of private institutions in the country, according to data on the number of private universities from the National Universities Commission (NUC)

Over the years, states in the South-West, namely Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, have hosted more private universities than other regions in Nigeria.

The region hosts institutions such as Covenant University, Babcock University, Afe Babalola University, Landmark University, and Redeemer’s University.

Similarly, the South East and South South regions have notable private institutions like Madonna University, Benson Idahosa University, Igbinedion University, and Rhema University.

However, northern Nigeria has fewer private universities compared to other regions, with institutions such as Skyline University (North-West), Baze University, Nile University (North-Central) and American University of Nigeria (North-East) making the top list in the region.

With the approval of 11 new private universities, the North-Central region now has 36 private universities, including the three new universities approved for it. The North-East and North-West did not benefit from the 11 new universities.

This means that the number of private universities in the North-West and North-East remains at nineteen and five, respectively, , according to data from the NUC.

Similarly, with the new approval, the South-West now has 52 private universities, up from its initial 47. The South-South has 25 private universities, with the addition of two new institutions, while the South-East hosts 23, having previously had 22.

Speaking with journalists after the FEC meeting, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, explained that the newly approved universities completed the NUC’s ‘rigorous’ 13-step assessment process before being granted their licences.

Meanwhile, Alausa, disclosed that a moratorium had been placed on the approval of additional private universities.

“While we have approved these institutions, we have also placed a moratorium on the establishment of new private universities. This means that only those that have reached the final stages of approval, like the ones announced today, will be considered.”

Alausa further clarified that pending applications already advanced in the NUC’s approval process would still be reviewed.

“For those that have progressed beyond step four and have undergone a second visit, we will assess them, and if they meet all the requirements, they will be approved,” he explained.

The ICIR reports that based on the data from the NUC, Nigeria currently has 129 federal and state universities. With the addition of 160 private universities, the total number of universities in the country now stands at 289.

This figure, however, does not tally with the number of private universities documented by the Ministry of Education on its website. The ministry only has 75 private universities on its website. The last entry on its website was for those licensed in 2018.

It also recorded 47 state universities while also putting the number of federal universities at 43.