NIJ sacks lecturer for alleged sexual assault

Advertisement

THE Nigerian Institute of Journalism in a statement made available on its official social media handles on Monday announced the immediate dismissal of one of its lecturers over sexual assault.

Tene John, a lecturer was accused by one of his student Anjola Ogunyemi who claimed that he had forcefully attempted to have sexual knowledge of her in his office when she arrived for morning lectures.

In the statement signed by the school registrar, on the petition of Ogunyemi on 19 December 2019, the institute had revealed that he was found guilty after thorough investigations had been carried out, hence in keeping with the institutes’ rules, Tene’s appointment has been terminated.

“It was difficult for the panel to establish concretely a case of sexual harassment in its report because there were glaring contradictions in the testimonies of the two parties and witnesses.

Advertisement

“We wish to place on record that Ms. Ogunyemu walked out on the panel and ran to the social media to tell her story on the day the panel’s final sitting.

“In view of our institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of the staff and students, and in light of the interest the matter has generated, the following decisions have been taken: the lecturer concerned, Mr. Tene, who has been on our faculty for over a decade has been relieved of his appointment, we thank him for his services and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Attempts made by THE ICIR to speak with Dr. Emman Usman Shehu, Rector of the institution proved abortive as calls placed to his phone went unanswered.

However, the institute had placed Ogunyemi, on a one-year suspension over indecent dressing and gross misconduct.

Just last week, Olabisi Olaleye, a lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University’s International Relations Department was also suspended on allegations of sexual misconducts too.