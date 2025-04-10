NIMC raises fraud alert, warns against unauthorised identity number sharing

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has raised an alarm about National Identification Number (NIN)-related fraud. The commission issued a warning to Nigerians, cautioning them against sharing their NIN with unauthorised individuals and groups.

The Head of Corporate Communications for the NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, said the warning comes after security agencies arrested several individuals across various states for NIN-related fraud.

NIMC, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, April 9, specifically raised concerns about individuals in Anambra State soliciting NINs from residents in exchange for money.

The commission said this practice is unauthorised and potentially fraudulent.

NIMC warns against such activities, emphasising that only official channels should be used for NIN-related matters.

The commission said the action violates the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, the Data Protection Act 2023, and the Cybercrime Act 2023.

The Identity management regulatory body further said that security agencies are arresting those involved in the unauthorised NIN solicitation and advised the public to be cautious and report any suspicious NIN-related requests to the authorities.

“Upon receiving the information on the activities of the unscrupulous individuals, NIMC, in conjunction with the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), swiftly arrested the culprits behind the illegal collection of the NIN,” the statement reads.

NIMC added that those caught are currently being questioned and would be made to face the law.

It warned that sharing NINs for money is illegal and that those caught will face consequences.

According to the commission, NINs are only for accessing government and private services and must be verified. He added that the commission is taking action against those involved in this unauthorised activity.

The NIMC advised the general public to reach out to the commission whenever they notice the indiscriminate collection of NIN.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was established in 2007 to manage Nigeria’s national identity database and assign unique National Identification Numbers (NINs) to citizens and legal residents.

The NIN is designed to streamline the national identity database, discourage double identity, prevent identity fraud, and serve as a lifetime identifier for holders to establish or verify identity.

The NIN can be used for various purposes, including processing international passport applications, linking SIM cards, opening personal bank accounts, obtaining driver’s licenses, getting permanent voters’ cards, and participating in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).