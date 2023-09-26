NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared an indefinite strike beginning from Tuesday, October 3.

The development followed the Federal Government’s failure to alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of petrol subsidy in the country, said the leaders of the two unions, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26, at a media briefing.

The unions directed all affiliate bodies to comply with the directive. The Labour union had on September 5-6 embarked on a two-day warning strike on the same issue, pressuring the Tinubu’s government to implement policies that lessen pains borne by workers and other Nigerians.

At a press briefing, Ajaero said the strike would precede an indefinite action to begin later in September.

The Union also issued a 21 days ultimatum to the FG which ended on Friday, September 22.

About month ago, NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other members of organised labour staged a nationwide protest against the subsidy removal.

The protest held on August 2 was suspended on the same day after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, during which the protesters were assured that their demands would be met.

Mustapha USMAN

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

