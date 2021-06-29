We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, remanded the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) till July 2016.

Trial Justice Binta Nyako gave the order following an application by the Nigerian government after Kanu’s extradition.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami had confirmed Kanu’s arrest and extradition on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja. He, however, did not give details of the location or country from which he was extradited.

“Self-acclaimed leader of secessionist group Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu has, for your information, been intercepted through the collaborative effort of the Nigeria Intelligence and Security services. He has been brought back to Nigeria in order to continue facing trials after disappearing while on bail regarding 11 count charge against him,” Malami said.

He said Kanu was sometime arrested precisely on October 14 2015 on 11-count charge bordering on ‘terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matters, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods among others.’

The minister of justice said that Kanu’s bail on health grounds was revoked on March 28, 2019, after he failed to appear before the court to continue his trial.

Malami said after jumping bail, the IPOB leader had allegedly been engaging in ‘subversive activities that include inciting violence, radio and online broadcast against the Nigerian state and institutions.’

He accused Kanu of instigating violence, especially in South-East Nigeria, resulting in ‘the loss of lives and properties of civilians, military, paramilitary, police force and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of civil authorities.’

IPOB, a secessionist group that seeks to establish an independent nation of south-eastern states was proscribed and declared a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in September 2017.

Former Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed had accused IPOB of violence in the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

However, against Adamu’s stance, Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma had said IPOB was not behind the attacks in the state.