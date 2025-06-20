back to top

NNPCL: Over N200trn ‘unaccounted funds’ affirms Nigeria as a crime scene – Obi

Reading time: 1 mins
Business and Economy
NNPCLtd official logo
NNPCLtd official logo
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has decried the over N200 trillion unaccounted funds by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), saying it reaffirmed his position that the country has become a crime scene.

Obi lamented at this in a statement shared on his X handle on Friday, June 20.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I once again reaffirm what I have consistently said: Nigeria has become a crime scene,” he lamented.

The ICIR reported on Thursday, June 19, that the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, during an investigative session with a team from NNPCL, raised concern over the N200 trillion unaccounted funds in the audited financial statements between 2017 and 2023.

The committee had flagged the discrepancies, questioning the NNPCL over the absence of detailed records to justify massive legal and auditing fees, as well as contradictions in receivables said to be worth approximately N210 trillion.

“How else does one explain the recent revelation by the Senate, which uncovered the audited accounts of the NNPC from 2017 to 2023?

“The Senate uncovered ₦210 trillion in financial irregularities, ₦103 trillion in so-called “accrued expenses”, and another ₦107 trillion in unaccounted “receivables.” No documentation. No accountability. No consequences,” Obi lamented.

He stressed that this was not just another scandal but a clear and damning confirmation of a nation held hostage by monumental corruption.

The ICIR earlier reported that the over N200 trillion unaccounted funds were more than the country’s 10-year budget combined.

Concerning this, Obi highlighted that Nigeria’s national budget within the said period of 2017 to 2023 was as follows:

Read Also:

Audit report indicts Nigeria’s SEC for N60.65bn fraud
Auditor-General queries NNPC GMD over failure to remit N663.89 billion to Federation Account
Auditor-general’s report indicts NNPCL of N514bn fraud
Fiscal rascality, not Emefiele, responsible for Nigeria’s monetary problems – Peter Obi
  • 2017 ₦7.440 trillion.
  • 2018 ₦9.120 trillion
  • 2019 ₦8.916 trillion
  • 2020 ₦10.590 was initially approved and in June revised to ₦9.974 trillion due to COVID
  • 2021 ₦13.588 trillion.
  • 2022 ₦17.130 trillion
  • 2023 ₦21.830 trillion

This sums to over N87 trillion.


     

     

    “Our total national budget within the said period was not up to 50% of the said financial discrepancies and irregularities.

    “This is a criminal institutionalised betrayal of the Nigerian people and a grave threat to the future of the society our children will live in,” he maintained.

    Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and a former banker, emphasised that no responsible nation can continue to function in this manner without confronting this truth.

    “This criminality masquerading as governance must be stopped and dismantled for a better Nigeria,” he added.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement