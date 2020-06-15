No amount of punishment is too severe for rapists- Adeboye

ENOCH Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says every punishment meted out to any rapist cannot be considered too severe.

”As much as I hate the death sentence, because anyone who is dead cannot be reached for salvation, I think that every form of punishment that will be given to a rapist cannot be considered too severe,” Adeboye said in a video clip posted on his official Instagram page.

Adeboye argued that there is hardly any crime more grievous than that of rape, except in extreme cases of murder noting that rape puts a permanent mental scar that can never be forgotten on the victim.

According to him, there is no pain that can be compared to the pain of a parents whose daughter has been raped.

Speaking on the rape and murder of Vera Uwalia Omozuwa, who he referred to as his daughter, Adeboye said he seriously felt the the pain, and assured that he would continue to pray until the perpetrators of the evil act are brought to justice.

”The girl that was raped and killed in Benin happens to be one of my daughters. And I am telling you, I feel the pain seriously. I want to put this on record that both myself and my prayer warriors will not rest in prayers until the perpetrators of this evil are brought to justice,” Adeboye said.

The RCCG General Overseer called on Christians to join him in prayers to ask God to stop anyone who ever thinks of raping anybody again, even if he has to take them away from this world to achieve that purpose.

”We will cry to the Almighty God, the one who knows all things to fish out these people,” he said.

“Not only those who raped my daughter and ended up killing her but everyone who had ever committed rape, particularly in Nigeria and all other nations of the world. I will cry to my God, the all-knowing God to fish them all out so that they will face justice.”

Earlier last week, some lawmakers had reacted to suggestions of death penalty and castration as punishment for rapists.

While some supported, others said the suggestions where harsh and extreme.

Femi Gbajabimila, Speaker of the House of Representatives also declined the idea saying it does not cover punishment for female rapists too.