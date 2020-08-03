No, it’s not true; Shoprite is not leaving Nigeria – Management

THE management of Shoprite, a South African owned retail supermarket in Nigeria has refuted viral claims that it is set to close down operations in Nigeria.

According to Vanguard, Ini Archibong, the Country Director for Chastex Consult confirmed that Shoprite is not closing operations in Nigeria.

Contrary to claims that Shoprite is leaving Nigeria, Archibong said the business is only opening its doors to local investors.

“We have only just opened to Nigerian investors which we have also been talking to just before now. We are not leaving, who leaves over a $30billion investment and close shop? It doesn’t sound right,” Archibong reportedly said.

He added that the decision to engage local investors was made in order to expand its business plan in Nigeria.

“We only just given this opportunity to Nigeria investors to come in and also help drive our expansion plan in Nigeria. So we are not leaving.

“I have tried to say this as too many people as I can. There should be no panic at all and all of that. There is no truth in that report,” Archibong noted.

On Monday morning, Nigerians woke up to reports that went viral on social media that Shoprite outlets would close down across the country due to loss.

Shoprite ventured into the Nigeria market in 2005, the retail supermarket currently boasts of over 2000 employees populated by Nigerians and engagement of more than 300 small business owners and farmers in the country.