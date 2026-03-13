No respite from insecurity 100 days after Defence Minister Musa assumes office

WHEN President Bola Tinubu appointed former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, as Nigeria’s defence minister in December 2025, the majority of people in the country were elated with the decision.

Among Tinubu’s cabinet appointments, Musa’s nomination was arguably the most widely hailed by Nigerians.

Musa, a retired general, took over the defence portfolio when Nigeria was battling multiple security crises, including the insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and killings and kidnappings across the North-Central.

His appointment elicited high expectations largely because of his vast experience in counter-insurgency campaigns and how outspoken he was against terrorism.

As today, Friday, March 13, marks his 100 days in office, the security situation across the nation has remained volatile, with renewed insurgent attacks, military casualties, and communities still under threat.

Fresh attacks show Musa’s strategies not working

In recent weeks, insurgents linked to Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram have intensified attacks on military formations in Borno State, exposing the continued vulnerability of security forces in the country.

Reports indicate that terrorists overran military bases in the state during coordinated attacks in early March, killing dozens of soldiers and carting away weapons and vehicles.

During these coordinated attacks, at least three commanding officers were reportedly killed alongside dozens of junior officers.

The onslaughts, The ICIR reports, were part of a wider surge in insurgent activity in the North-East that has reportedly left at least 65 soldiers dead within two weeks, according to report. Recall that the region has faced nearly two decades of attacks by the marauders.

While most residents whisked away by insurgents are yet to be freed, the military said it retook one of the villages that came under attack on Wednesday, March 11.

The ICIR reports that although the nation’s armed forces daily ransack forests and other hideouts of criminals, neutralising and apprehending as many as they can, the toll on the military and the continued incursions and recruitment by terrorists remain a huge test of Musa’s competence.

Civilian communities still vulnerable

Beyond attacks on military formations, civilian communities have also continued to bear the brunt of the violence.

Earlier in March, militants reportedly abducted more than 300 residents, including women and children, in Ngoshe, a community in Gwoza area of Borno State, during raids by the terrorists.

Several communities around Konduga, Marte, and Jakana have also witnessed repeated attacks despite ongoing military operations in the North-East.

Similar attacks were reported in the North-West and North-Central, with Kogi and Kwara states experiencing persistent bandit attacks and kidnappings.

About 200 people were killed during an attack on Woro community by terrorists in Kwara state in February 2026. The attackers also abducted dozens of villagers in a rampage that lasted for over 10 hours. The Northcentral state has seen a sharp increase in violent attacks committed by non-state armed groups, more recently from groups such as Lakurawa and Mamuda.

In a separate incident on the same day, another 21 people were killed in Katsina, where armed assailants reportedly moved from house to house, shooting residents.

Similarly, in the South-West, specifically in Akure North and in Owo Local Government areas of Ondo State, communities have been persistently attacked, with people residents repeatedly killed and abducted for ransom under Musa’s watch.

Policies fail to achieve visible gains

Since assuming office, Musa has rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s response to insecurity.

These include plans to deploy military veterans to help secure “ungoverned spaces” and strengthen collaboration with neighbouring countries to tackle cross-border terrorism.

He also warned that individuals providing financial or logistical support to terrorists would face prosecution, signalling a tougher approach to terror financing networks.

Despite these policy signals, the security situation on the ground has yet to show significant improvement, according to analysts and residents in affected regions.

The minister on March 12 ordered military commanders to recalibrate operations across multiple theatres after what officials described as a surge in brazen terrorist attacks.

The ICIR reports that Musa summoned the service chiefs on Wednesday, March 11, acknowledging the killings of military operatives, while noting that the casualties were higher on the terrorists’ side.

Addressing the public after the meeting, the minister said the meeting focused on reviewing the recent wave of attacks and evaluating the performance of ongoing military operations, after which fresh operational directives were issued to counter terrorist and bandit groups across the country.

Although he noted that details of the new tactical adjustments would remain confidential to safeguard troops and ensure operational success, Musa disclosed that the military leadership had ordered forceful recalibration of ongoing operations in affected regions.

According to him, the service chiefs were instructed to immediately intensify and adjust military strategies across operation theatres in a bid to dismantle the networks of terrorists and bandits threatening national security.

Nigerians fear worst-case scenario

Despite assurances from the military authorities, many Nigerians remain anxious about the country’s worsening security situation, particularly in the North-East where insurgent attacks have intensified in recent weeks.

Security analysts are warning that the recent destruction of military bases and coordinated assaults on communities raise concerns that armed groups may be regaining operational strength.

This development has heightened fears among residents of affected areas that the attacks could signal a return to the intense insurgency experienced between 2011 and 2016.

The attacks have also sparked fresh debate over the effectiveness of current security architecture and strategies, as citizens and experts call for stronger intelligence gathering, better equipment for troops, and improved coordination among security agencies.