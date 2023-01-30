No single govt can solve Nigeria’s problems – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says that solving Nigeria’s problem requires successive governments to build on what has been in place.

Buhari said this on Monday, January 30, at the ‘National Dialogue on Security, Economy and Administration of Justice’ organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said no single government could solve Nigeria’s problems.

“I would say no one government in this country would be able to solve the problems of Nigeria. But as we build on the precedent set by successive governments, not discarding what has been put in place, we would, in the course of our desire to create a Nigeria of our dreams, be able to pick one or two things on which we can concentrate and move.

“As a government, the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, that would become part of the documents that would prepare as we transit and hand over to an incoming government,” he said.