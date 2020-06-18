Nominations open for 2020 Free Press Awards worldwide

FREE Press Unlimited, a nonprofit organisation based in the Netherlands, is accepting nominations worldwide for the 2020 Free Press Awards.

The NGO is requesting for journalists who have a strong commitment to press freedom and independent information to compete for the award.

According to the organisation, the awards is aimed to honor journalists who risk everything to bring the news to the public, media pioneers who pave the way for equality and justice and those who persevere under the most difficult circumstances.

“We will honour journalists and media professionals who continue no matter what,” Free press said.

The Free Press Awards will recognise exceptional work in the categories Newcomer of the Year and Most Resilient Journalist.

Prizes include a media scholarship for the newcomer of the year and EUR15,000 (US$16,929) for the most resilient journalist. Both winners usually receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Netherlands.

The deadline is Aug. 1.

Click here to start registration