Nominations open for 2025 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Awards

THE International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) seeks nominations for the 2025 ICFJ Knight International Journalism Awards.

The programme seeks nominees whose pioneering coverage or media innovations have a significant impact on the lives of people around the world.

Candidates can be reporters, editors, technologists, media managers or citizen journalists from countries where they face major challenges doing their work.

The award reflects the mission of ICFJ’s Knight Fellowships, which create and spread news innovation to better engage communities and improve lives.

The programme is supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Journalists whose reporting or innovations are making an impact on the lives of people in their countries or regions can be nominated for an award.

The winners will be honoured on November 13, 2025, at ICFJ’s 2025 Tribute to Journalists.

Candidates who meet the awards criteria may nominate themselves.

The deadline for the application is February 6, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.