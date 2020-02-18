NSA to Abba Kyari: You have ‘ruptured’ national security, rubbished Buhari’s efforts 

BABAGANA Monguno, the National Security Adviser on Monday chastised Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff for delving into issues of national security, an act the NSA described as illegal and unconstitutional.

Monguno, in a leaked letter titled, ‘Disruption of the National Security Framework by Unwarranted Meddlesomeness,’ questioned the rational of Kyari conveying security meetings and summoning the security chiefs as well as diplomats.

In the letter with reference number NSA/SH/600/A written 9th December, 2019, Monguno told the chief of staff to stay clear from directing the national security apparatus as such is undermining efforts of the executive.

The retired major general also made references to SH/COS/46/2/1429/ dated 13 September 2019 and SH/COS/26/5/A//2609 dated 26 November, 2019.

“Similarly, you are reminded that the chief of staff to the president is not a presiding head of security, neither is he sworn to an oath of defending the country. As such, unprofessional practices such as presiding over meetings with Service Chiefs and Heads of security organisations as well as Ambassadors and High Commissioners to the exclusion of the NSA and/or supervising ministers are a violation of the constitution and directly undermine the authority of Mr President,” Monguno’s letter read.

“Such acts and continuous meddlesomeness by the chief of staff have not only ruptured our security and defence efforts but have slowed down any meaningful gain that Mr President has sought to achieve.”

The problem of insecurity has been a lingering issue of utmost concern to Nigerians lately. The peak of the insecurity led Nigerians to call for the sack of the security chiefs, a move the presidency also kicked against, restating its commitment to address the several insecurity situations.

However, Monguno reminded Kyari of why national security requires concerted and centralised effort taking into consideration, internal, external and diplomatic factors.

“It is, therefore, detrimental to our collective security that the chief of staff who is a non-supervising minister holds meetings with diplomats, security chiefs and heads of agencies.

“Pursuant to the foregoing, you are by this letter directed to desist from these illegal acts that serve nothing but the continuous undermining of our national security framework. Any breach of this directive will attract the displeasure of Mr President.”

Some of those copied in the letter includes Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Chief of Air Staff (CAS), the Inspector General of the Police, Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA), Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS) and Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).

Other cabinet members were as well copied in the letter including the President, and Kyari.