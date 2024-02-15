NSCDC arrests 42 suspected bandits terrorising Zamafara, Kogi, Niger

OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 42 suspected bandits in Niger State.

According to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, the bandits were apprehended in the forest of Tsaumi Village, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State following credible intelligence.

Odumosu, who briefed newsmen while parading the suspects at the Corps headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, February 14, said the arrest was made in collaboration with the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigeria Army.

Odumosu stated that the operation was conducted on Monday, February 12, following credible intelligence, noting that the terrorists were fleeing military operations in Zamfara State.

According to the commandant, the bandits were masquerading as miners and were operating within Zamfara, Kogi and Niger states.

“Preliminary investigation by the Corps revealed that they may not be miners as they presented but rather suspected bandits fleeing the ongoing onslaught of the military operation in Zamfara State through the forest zone of Niger State into the FCT through Gwagwalada Area Council enroute Pai Village of Kwali Area Council.

“In the course of interrogation, they were unable to disclose the mining site and company name they alleged to be working for. Further investigation revealed that this group of young men have been operating within Zamfara, Kogi and Niger States. At the time they were intercepted, they had no evidence to show they were going on mining activities, which suggests they had a sinister agenda.

“They have also confessed to having sponsors. However, investigation in that regard is still ongoing, and you will be intimated when it is concluded,” the commandant said.

In a separate operation, the command in collaboration with the Department of State Security Services (SSS) arrested four syndicates who specialised in the theft and vandalisation of critical assets and infrastructure in the FCT.

One of the syndicates, Bartholomew Anthony, a 27-year-old from Kaduna State, was apprehended in the Mabushi axis of the FCT with incriminating exhibits, including pieces of armoured cables, a hacksaw, a jackknife, a Techno Bolton handset, and ₦20,000 in cash.

Anthony further named three of his accomplices – Hakilu Muhammed, Abdulrahaman Abbas, and Samila Promise- as all syndicate members involved in the vandalisation and theft of armoured cables in the FCT.

“The suspects, through our discreet investigators, belong to a vigilante group and hence use their purported membership of the security outfit to commit heinous acts. We have profiled them, and their statements obtained. They will soon be arraigned in court for justice to prevail,” Odumosu said.

Odumosu, therefore, assured residents of the FCT that efforts were being made to eliminate criminal elements from the city, urging them to report any suspicious individuals to relevant authorities.