NYU seeks application for reporting awards

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University (NYU) is seeking application for its reporting awards.

The award funds research and reporting for major journalism work on any medium, and journalists working on an underreported issue in the public interest are eligible to apply.

International journalists are encouraged to apply, but their work must be in English and published by a respectable media organisation with a large distribution.

Winners will receive up to US$12,500, an NYU ID, complete online and onsite NYU Bobst Library research and reference privileges, and an office at the NYU Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, subject to space availability.

Application is open till March 18, 2025. Click here to apply.