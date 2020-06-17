Obaseki says he is yet to move to another party

By Vincent UFUOMA

The embattled governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said he is yet to move to another party for his re-election bid.

But there is an indication that he may fly the flag of the opposition PDP in the governorship election scheduled for September 19.

He tweeted on Wednesday that his focus at the moment is to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic currently spreading fast in the State.

“I have not moved to a new platform yet to seek re-election.

“My focus now is to control the spread of the coronavirus (#COVID19) pandemic, which is ravaging our country and threatening our healthcare system.”

Mr. Obaseki who has been on loggerhead with Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was disqualified last week by the APC screening committee from contesting the party primary election due to ‘multiple discrepancies in his academic certificates.’

The ICIR reported on Tuesday about Obaseki’s resignation from the APC shortly after meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Obaseki said on Twitter that he will continue to fight and defend the interest of Edo people as he considers seeking his re-election bid on yet to announce platform.

“I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to @MBuhari,”

“We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state,” he tweeted.

In another development, the Appeal Court setting in Abuja on Tuesday upheld the suspension of Mr. Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman.