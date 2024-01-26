Ogun governor warns Lafarge Africa over improper waste disposal

Reading time: 1 mins
Environment
Lafarge Africa's Ewekoro cement plant. Image: The Nation Newspaper
Lafarge Africa's cement plant. Image: The Nation Newspaper
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has warned the management of Lafarge Africa Plc over the company’s harmful disposal of industrial waste in the Ewekoro community in the state.

Abiodun gave the warning when the company’s management visited him in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday, January 25.

He said residents of Ewekoro and its environs had lodged many complaints at his office.

“There was a case where excessive water used in extracting limestone was released, and it continues to flood people’s farmland, and the farmers came to the Ministry of Agriculture to complain that the action was destroying their means of livelihood,” he said.

Ewekoro, a local government area in Ogun State, southwest of Nigeria, is known for its limestone deposits used in cement production.

Since 1959, Lafarge Africa has been operating in Ewekoro, but the company’s activities have caused the residents to suffer environmental discomfort.

For over 60 years of its operation, the communities have been forced to cope with the loud noise from the blast at the quarry, the effect of the accompanying vibration, the routine plume of dust emitted into space and the health hazards of the effluence.

In January 2019, Lafarge Africa was dragged to the Federal High Court in Abeokuta by members of the Ewekoro community.

The community had accused the company of polluting and destroying their environment by mining limestone.

Warning the company for its non-compliance with the rules regarding waste disposal, the Ogun State governor, however, urged the cement giant to work on its Ewekoro plant and review activities that negatively impact the lives of the host community.


    He also urged the company to embrace global best practices in disposing of industrial wastes to safeguard the lives of the people in its areas of operations.

    He advised the management to work in synergy with the state waste management agency and environmental protection agency to address the issues.

    “It is important we work together and ensure that we are not doing business and making money while the people are suffering.

    “The impact of your activities goes beyond just mining. The blasting and mining affect several kilometres of households beyond the immediate environment. I am not sure how many households are affected; what structural damages have occurred in some of these buildings,” Abiodun said.

    Ehime ALEX

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    -Advertisement-

    Most read

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    The ICIR is a member of

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.