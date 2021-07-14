We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, on Wednesday, said fair representation of various ethnic groups in Nigeria would create a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the country.

Obiozor, a professor of international relations, said the feeling of alienation by ethnic groups was a fundamental problem, noting that only fairness and equity would resolve numerous security issues bedeviling Nigeria.

At a security webinar hosted by The International Center for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) on Wednesday, Obiozor said that no select group or region in Nigeria could do it all alone.

He attributed the insecurity in Nigeria to neglect and said there was a need to face the problem and stop denying its existence.

“Monopoly kills a country,” Obiozor said.

Likening politics to a business, he said concentrating of power in one group would eventually lead to problems.

Obiozor stated that it was necessary to strengthen the structure of Nigeria, make it fair and give everybody a chance.

Stating that Nigeria was a plural society, Obiozor said it should be governed as such.

According to him, “If Switzerland, the United States and China can manage themselves, why can’t Nigeria manage itself?”

He went on to say that Nigeria had faced crises that would have brought down empires but still overcame them.

He called on citizens to make use of their creative abilities to overcome the current insecurity crises.

Speaking about southern Nigeria providing leadership, Obiozor said the level of unity that was shown by the southern governors on anti-grazing decision came because there was shared interest.

He warned that the centre needed to be careful to avoid a proliferation of insecurity in other parts of the country.

Obiozor went ahead to tell those who questioned the need for rotation of power to stop politicking as all regions had, at one time or the other, agitated for secession.

Obiozor said the Igbos did not want to be loved as most people thought but wanted equality and fairness.