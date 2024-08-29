Oil, gas suppliers decry multiple taxation impacts on interstate businesses

THE National Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) on Wednesday decried the impact of multiple taxation of their business on major highways across the country.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, August 28, in Abuja, the National President of NOGASA, Benneth Korie, said multiple taxation along interstate highways is a huge threat to oil and gas movement across different states of the federation.

He called on the federal government to take steps to address the menace.

”Multiple taxation remains a critical concern, and excessive and double taxation by various government levels must be addressed to create a fairer business environment,” he stated.

He spoke on the challenges towards ensuring adequate access to and availability of refined petroleum products, addressing the menace of smuggling, enhancing the country’s agricultural sector, improving the transportation network, and tackling the incidence of multiple taxation.

Underscoring the need to foster a competitive environment to ensure the healthy circulation of petroleum products, the NOGASA President commended the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, for his contributions to the industry through the establishment of Nigeria’s largest refinery, which he believes would boost supply, competition, and the overall growth of the economy.

He said the investment by Dangote promises substantial benefits, including enhanced supply, increased competition, and a bolstering of the country’s national economy and foreign exchange earnings.

While calling for a balanced distribution of petroleum products, he urged Dangote Refinery to ensure that its refined products are available to a broader range of stakeholders, including NNPC Trading, NNPC Retail, and all major marketers.

“This inclusivity will facilitate sustainable and widespread distribution across the country, ”Furthermore, the Federal Government should expedite the commencement of the Port Harcourt refinery slated for September. This will help alleviate current shortages and ensure that products are distributed among the same stakeholders.”

The NOGASA President emphasised that the association’s concerns extended beyond taxation, touching on other pressing issues such as the availability of refined petroleum products, agricultural development, transportation infrastructure, and the fight against smuggling.

On smuggling, Korie called for a redesign of distribution channels and enhanced security measures at border points to curb the illegal exportation of petroleum products out of the country.

“Strengthening our security agencies, especially at border points, with necessary equipment and support is crucial. Additionally, providing logistics and drones for surveillance will help combat smuggling and product theft effectively,” he asserted.

On economic stability, Korie urged the government to give priority attention to the development of agriculture as a means of addressing inflation and promoting food security in the country.

He suggested that farming be made more attractive through subsidies for agricultural inputs and equipment.

“Reliance on unsustainable palliatives is not the solution. Instead, increasing budget allocations for agriculture and encouraging cluster farming will significantly boost food production,” he noted.

Korie also underscored the importance of improving Nigeria’s transportation network, particularly the expansion and revamping of railways for bulk cargo. He emphasized that prompt payments to contractors and prioritization of emergency road repairs are essential for effective logistics.

He expressed optimism that with the production of Automated Gas Oil from Dangote’s refinery and crude oil transactions in Naira, prices would reduce, benefiting the entire supply chain.

“With Dangote’s refinery production and crude oil transactions in Naira, we expect a reduction in automated gas oil (AGO) prices. NNPC should leverage its shares in Dangote’s refinery to drive down these costs, which will, in turn, lower transportation expenses and reduce market prices,” he explained.

He also acknowledged the efforts by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority in regulating the industry.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of the NMDPRA in regulating the industry. We urge them to ensure that products are available to marketers at fair prices to prevent profiteering,” he said.

He also stated that “Government should also facilitate the availability of Condensed Natural Gas kits and conversion centers; Marketers are ready to offer their stations for these purposes, which will reduce reliance on PMS and AGO.”

The ICIR has earlier reported that the NOGASA had earlier raised a concern with unstable exchange rate which created problems for oil and gas businesses, while urging the government to prune down energy prices impact on rising inflation.