Ojodu Berger: School management halts exams, sends students home

STUDENTS of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, Lagos, have been released to go home by the school management.

This is coming after the death of two students hit by a DAF truck driver, Bolaji Kabiru, on Tuesday afternoon.

Parents and guardians of the wards besieged the school to demand closure after the turn of yesterday’s events. They sought the cancellation of ongoing examinations till safety was restored to the school environment.