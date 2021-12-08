30.1 C
Abuja

Ojodu Berger: School management halts exams, sends students home

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Angry youths vandalise-truck which killed schoolchildren in Lagos

Related

1min read

STUDENTS of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, Lagos, have been released to go home by the school management.

This is coming after the death of two students hit by a DAF truck driver, Bolaji Kabiru, on Tuesday afternoon.

Parents and guardians of the wards besieged the school to demand closure after the turn of yesterday’s events. They sought the cancellation of ongoing examinations till safety was restored to the school environment.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media Opportunities

NED offers grants for media projects

THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and...
National News

Sylvester Oromoni: Protesters barricade Dowen College entrance

PROTESTERS, primarily women, gathered in front of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday morning...
News

Court adjourns suit seeking Buhari’s removal as president till 2022

A suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office has been adjourned...
Oil and Gas

Petrol subsidy cuts NNPC’s remittance to N14bn in October, least in 10 months

PETROL subsidy has reduced the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)'s remittance to the federation...
News

Ojodu Berger: School management halts exams, sends students home

STUDENTS of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, Lagos, have been released to go home...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAfrican airlines to lose $8.5bn in 2021- Report
Next articlePetrol subsidy cuts NNPC’s remittance to N14bn in October, least in 10 months

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.