Ojukwu Varsity sacks 4 lecturers, one other over alleged sexual abuse, extortion, misconduct

THE Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra, has dismissed four lecturers over alleged sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation, extortion and other forms of misconduct.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Harrison Madubueze, a doctorate holder, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Madubueze said the decision was taken at the 122nd meeting of the Governing Council held on June 12.

According to him, those dismissed include C.C. Nwabachili, a professor and immediate past Dean of the Faculty of Law, and another professor, Chike Osegbue of the Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences.

Others are I.H. Iheukwumere, a doctorate holder, and Emeka Nwabunnia, both of the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Uli Campus.

Also dismissed was Ifeoma Kakulu, a Principal Assistant Registrar, who served as the Examination Officer of the Faculty of Law in the Examinations Unit, at the time the offences were allegedly committed.

Madubueze said the affected staff members were found culpable of offences ranging from sexual abuse and harassment to intimidation, extortion and ethical misconduct.

He said the council reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, integrity and accountability within the institution.

“The council reaffirmed its stance on discipline and integrity, warning that actions tarnishing the university’s reputation would face severe consequences.

“It also promised to ensure a safe, accountable and forward-thinking atmosphere, aligning with the vision of building a new university for the future,” he said.

The university spokesman said the disciplinary action underscored the institution’s resolve to uphold ethical standards and maintain public confidence in its academic and administrative processes.

(NAN)