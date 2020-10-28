Okonjo-Iweala endorsed as WTO’s director-general

NGOZI Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of finance has been endorsed to become the next the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), therefore becoming the first woman to occupy the office since the establishment of the world largest trade organization in 1995.

Okonjo-Iweala secured a vital endorsement from the WTO’s selection committee on Wednesday, defeating South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee.

According to a report. the panel of three senior WTO ambassadors told Okonjo-Iweala that she had a wide margin of support and is best poised to command a consensus from the organization’s 164 members.

Okonjo- Iweala who is an expert in development economist, finance and international development expert.

She graduated with a degree in economics from Harvard University in the United States (US) and also earned a doctorate degree in regional economics and development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), also in the US.

The development economics expert also has 15 honorary degrees from top universities around the world including Yale, Brown, and the University of Pennsylvania.

She has also served twice as Nigeria’s finance minister, under the Goodluck Jonathan administration as well as during the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration following a successful career in the World Bank where she rose to the second-highest position of the bank as the level of Managing Director.

During her time, as a Minister in Nigeria, she secured a multi-billion-dollar debt relief package of $18 billion for Nigeria as well as a deal to return part of the Paris Club fund.

The ICIR had reported that all 27 European Union (EU) governments have thrown their weight behind Okonjo-Iweala to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Yoo Myung-hee, her South Korean counterpart.

Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee made it to the final stage of the election out of eight other candidates.

Roberto Azevedo, the former DG of the WTO stepped down from his post in August, a year before the end of his tenure, which led to the need for new leadership.

The WTO is an International organisation established in 1995 to deal with the global rules of trade between nations, pushing for a coherent and smooth regulation of trade among nations of the world.