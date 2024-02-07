Olaiya Igwe apologises to Nigerians for campaigning for Tinubu

YORUBA actor Ebun Oloyede, also known as Olaiya Igwe, has publicly apologised to Nigerians for campaigning for President Tinubu while naked on a beach.

In a viral video, the actor justified his campaign on what he called a revelation about Tinubu from God and the favours he had obtained from the President. 

Igwe expressed concerns about the country’s current condition and urged the President to review his cabinet members.

The citizens are crying and wailing. That’s why everybody is angry. Even Nigerians in the diaspora are not happy with the current situation in the country.  I know you’re trying, but the people in your cabinet do not allow your efforts to show. They lack professionalism,” he said.

He noted that the reason he supported the President’s election was because of what he did for him, especially how he supported his health.

“A revelation came to me to perform specific actions at the beach. Despite facing a lot of abuse and curses afterwards, I remained calm, knowing such reactions were inevitable given my public role”, he added.

During the election campaign in December 2022, the actor went naked on a beach to show his support for Tinubu, praying for his success in the 2023 elections.

However, he faced criticisms from Nigerians and was summoned by the disciplinary committee of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The ICIR reports that Tinubu defeated other presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s Peoples Party (NNPP), among others in the election conducted on February 25.


    Since he took over the government on May 29,  2023, the nation’s economy and security has worsened under his government.

    Tinubu announced the suspension of subsidy on petrol on the day he assumed office.

    The decision has since led to the snowballing costs of transportation, foodstuffs, and virtually all products and services in the country.

    The nation’s economy and security have since been worse under the President.

