back to top

Old video of Nigerian senator criticising IGP, AGF shared as recent

Reading time: 1 mins
Fact-Check
Screenshot from the video in circulation.
Screenshot from the video in circulation.
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

A video showing a Nigerian senator lambasting the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is circulating on social media with claims that it is recent.

An X user, @TENBEGILOJU202, posted the footage with the caption:

 “INTERESTING DAYS AHEAD AS THEIR CENTRE CAN NO LONGER HOLD!!! The senators are extremely angry with the IGP and the attorney general for disrespecting and daring them. It is now the ‘Clash of Titans’ in Abuja. Retweet till it gets to the Jagabandits.”

The post, uploaded on August 10, 2025, has garnered over 15,000 views, more than 1,000 reposts and likes.

CLAIM

The video shows a recent incident where Nigerian senators expressed anger at the IGP and Attorney-General.

screenshot of the viral post

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING.

A Google Lens search of a keyframe from the video identified the man as Isah Misau, who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District from 2015 to 2019.

Read Also:

“We can’t do this alone”: Nigerian fact-checkers teamed up to debunk politicians’ false claims at this year’s election
[EXPLAINER] What are the requirements, procedures for creating new states in Nigeria?
[EXPLAINER] What to know about third-party vehicle insurance, police enforcement
[Fact-Check] Did Tinubu say he is an Igbo man?

Further keyword searches show that the video was first published in  January 2018.At the time, Misau criticised then-Attorney-General Abubakar Malami over his role in the controversial recall of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, and for taking legal steps to block the Senate’s investigation.

“This attorney-general (Abubakar Malami) is becoming a nuisance, going to court to stop Maina’s and we are still here,” he said.

“The IG came here with a lawyer that he is not going to answer any questions from the senate and after that he went to institute an order in court restraining the senate from investigating him,” he said.


     

     

    In the same session, Misau also questioned why Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had not been charged months after his indictment by a committee led by then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

    The video has nothing to do with the current administration.

    THE VERDICT

    The claim that the video is recent is MISLEADING. The footage is from 2018 and shows a senator, Isah Misau criticising the then AGF Abubakar Malami over the Maina recall saga, not a current incident.

    Republished from the FactCheckHub.

    Author Page

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement