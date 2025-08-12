Old video of Nigerian senator criticising IGP, AGF shared as recent

A video showing a Nigerian senator lambasting the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is circulating on social media with claims that it is recent.

CLAIM

The video shows a recent incident where Nigerian senators expressed anger at the IGP and Attorney-General.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING.

A Google Lens search of a keyframe from the video identified the man as Isah Misau, who represented Bauchi Central Senatorial District from 2015 to 2019.

Further keyword searches show that the video was first published in January 2018.At the time, Misau criticised then-Attorney-General Abubakar Malami over his role in the controversial recall of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, and for taking legal steps to block the Senate’s investigation.

“This attorney-general (Abubakar Malami) is becoming a nuisance, going to court to stop Maina’s and we are still here,” he said.

“The IG came here with a lawyer that he is not going to answer any questions from the senate and after that he went to institute an order in court restraining the senate from investigating him,” he said.

In the same session, Misau also questioned why Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had not been charged months after his indictment by a committee led by then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The video has nothing to do with the current administration.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the video is recent is MISLEADING. The footage is from 2018 and shows a senator, Isah Misau criticising the then AGF Abubakar Malami over the Maina recall saga, not a current incident.

