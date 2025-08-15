back to top

Old video of stranded Ibom Air passengers falsely tied to KWAM 1 controversy

Screenshot of the viral post.
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

A video circulating on X shows Ibom Air passengers being disembarked from a plane as security operatives arrest a woman. The clip is being shared alongside claims that the incident followed the recent controversy involving popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM 1.

An X user, @Oluwanyo, posted the video with the caption:

“KWAM 1 has started a Trend!”

As of August 13, 2025, the post had generated over 700 reposts and 900 likes.

CLAIM

The video shows chaos on an Ibom Air flight following the KWAM 1 incident.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING.

On August 5, 2025, KWAM 1 was reported to have disrupted a ValueJet flight at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after a confrontation with airline staff. Following the incident, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended the pilots involved, while ValueJet placed the musician on a no-fly list.

Just days later, on August 10, another viral incident occurred when passenger Comfort Emmanson disrupted an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Lagos by not switching off her phone which escalted into violence.

However, a reverse image search on keyframes from the video circulating on social media traced it back to January 8, 2025. According to multiple reports, including TheCable, the January incident involved a passenger who refused to allow an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja to depart after discovering her luggage had not been loaded due to weight constraints.

Despite interventions from airline staff, Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel, and the pilot, the woman blocked the aisle and insisted her bag be loaded before departure. The flight was eventually cancelled when Uyo airport’s airspace closed at sunset, leaving 89 passengers stranded.


     

     

    The NCAA later confirmed the disruption and said the passenger would face prosecution.

    This January case is entirely separate from both the KWAM 1 and Comfort Emmanson incidents in August 2025.

    THE VERDICT

    The claim is MISLEADING. The video does not show chaos on an Ibom Air flight linked to the KWAM 1 saga. It is footage from a January 8, 2025, incident in Uyo, when a passenger’s refusal to fly without her luggage caused a flight cancellation.

