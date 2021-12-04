27.1 C
Omicron virus: UK adds Nigeria to red list over travel fears

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Boris Johnson , UK's Prime Minister. Photo Credit: Vox.

THE United Kingdom has outlined plans to add Nigeria to the red list for international travel to England on December 6, by 4 am.

This was announced via the official Twitter page of the British High Commission in Nigeria.

It explained that this was coming on the back of the newly discovered 21 recent cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 (Omicron) linked to travel from Nigeria.

The tweet read, “From 4 am on December 6, UK and Irish citizens and residents arriving from Nigeria must isolate in a government-approved managed quarantine facility for 10 days, and receive two PCR tests, as the UK government takes further precautionary action against the Omicron variant.

“From 4 am on December 6, a temporary travel ban will be introduced for non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents who’ve been in Nigeria in the previous 10 days, meaning they will be refused entry into the UK. This doesn’t apply to those staying airside and only transiting through.”

However, the commission urged travellers to visit their site to keep abreast of newer travel restrictions.

Recently, Nigerian aviation stakeholders have expressed worry regarding the future of the travel industry. Another lockdown may yet threaten following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in Nigeria. This is coming as several European nations have taken to strict border controls over travellers exit and entries in their territories.

