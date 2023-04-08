Ondo NSCDC deploys 1,250 operatives ahead of Easter

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Ondo State said it has deployed 1,250 operatives to ensure smooth festivities ahead of the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

The state commandant Mr Olayinka Olatundun, said in a statement released on Friday, April 7, that the operatives would protect critical national assets and infrastructures, worship and recreational centres, shopping malls and other vulnerable places.

According to him, the operatives of the intelligence and investigation Department will mingle with members of the public, particularly at red spots to elicit useful information.

Olatundun added that its officers will be on patrol through the festival to neutralise any security threat.

“Our motorised unit will be patrolling the streets, public gatherings and motor parks to neutralise any security threat. Our marine squad will also be on high alert to secure the waterways,’’ he said.

The NSCDC boss noted that the command will collaborate with the sister security agencies to ensure safety of lives and properties throughout the festive period.

He further advised trevellers to celebrate moderately and not to forget to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ.