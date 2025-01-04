Ondo state confirms SSG Oluwatuyi’s death

THE Ondo State Government has officially confirmed the death of the Secretary to the State Government, Tayo Oluwatuyi, popularly known as Tukana.

An official statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation of Ondo State, Wale Akinlosotu on Saturday, January 4, confirmed Oluwatuyi’s death.

He reportedly died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife on Saturday, January 4 following a road accident along the Ife-Ibadan Road on December 15, 2024.

The accident left him hospitalised until his demise.

The statement read in part: ”It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Jan. 4.

“Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State,” the statement said.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Having served government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State,” the statement further disclosed.

Akinlosotu also extended the state government’s condolence to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates.

He said that further details regarding burial arrangements would be shared as they become available.

The ICIR reports that Oluwatuyi was appointed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Secretary to the State Government on January 24, 2024, a role he served in until his passing.

Oluwatuyi was also Ondo SSG under Akeredolu’s administration but was later replaced with Oladunni Odu.