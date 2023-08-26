One arrested over death of retired Benue Court of Appeal president

THE Police Command in Benue has confirmed the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph over the death of a retired president of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal, Margaret Igbetar.

This State’s police public relations officer (PPRO), Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday, August 26.

The Police state that the body of the 73-year-old Igbetar was already in a bad state when it was discovered on Thursday, August 24.

In the statement obtained by The ICIR, Anene said the judge was found in a pool of her blood in her kitchen on Friday, with deep cuts on her back.

“On August 24, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi that Justice Margaret Igbetar (rtd) could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation,” the Police spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Onyeka has strongly condemned the killing.

Onyeka further promised to crack the puzzle behind the death and bring her killers to book.

The late Justice was a member of the Imo/Abia State Election Petition Tribunal in 1999, the Kebbi State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal, and the Election Petition Tribunal for the National Assembly in Bauchi State between 1998 and 1999.

In 2000, she also participated in the Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution.

The late Igbetar retired from service on October 17, 2015, and was said to be living a private life before her death.