One chance robbery: FCT Police impound 9 vehicles, arrest suspects

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it impounded nine vehicles allegedly used for one-chance robbery across the Territory.

The Command said it also apprehended various criminal suspects.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, October 25, the FCT Police Commissioner Haruna Garba said the newly created Operation Sting and anti-one chance squad carried out coordinated operations and impounded nine tinted vehicles suspected to be used for one chance activities in the FCT.

He said the effort was to rid the city of one-chance activities.

He listed the impounded vehicles as follows:

Red Golf with Reg. No. ABJ 897 DC

White Peugeot 206 with Reg. No. JJJ 638

Ford Vita Black with Reg. No RBC 567 MK

Nissan Almeira with Reg. No. AWK 260 IB

Toyota Corolla Gold in Colour with Reg. No. ABJ 590 AE

Mazda 323 Protege with Reg. No. RBC 258 XC

Toyota Corolla Gold in colour with Reg. No. LD 364

Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. YAB 561 EH Black in colour

A vehicle with Reg. No. ABJ 597 TH

Similarly, Garba said that on Sunday, 0ctober 22, Police Operatives from CPS, while on routine patrol, intercepted a gold coloured Toyota Corolla with hand-inscribed Reg. No. RSH 287, suspected to be used for one-chance activities at phase 1 Federal Secretariat.

“On sighting Police Operatives, the suspect took to his heels, leaving behind both the car and the victim whom he had attempted to rob.

“In the course of searching the vehicle, a locally made pistol, jack knife and a rope were recovered from the vehicle,” the Police chief said.

One chance menace in FCT

The one-chance menace has rife in the city, with the recent victim being Greatness Olorunfemi, a young lady who was reportedly denied treatment by the Maitama General Hospital because the sympathisers who brought her could not produce a police report.

On October 1, The ICIR detailed the law’s position, getting a police report to treat a person needing emergency care.

In its several reports, this organisation has shown how the menace is rampant in the city.

One chance is a criminal group disguised as commercial drivers and commuters. They usually move around cabs in groups of two, three or four, armed with weapons such as guns, knives, hammers and other harmful objects.

They dispossess passengers of their belongings, including laptops, money, phones and other valuables. Many of them conduct their illicit business, using Point of Sale machines to empty victims’ bank accounts, using force.

The Command’s seizure of nine vehicles used for one chance within a few weeks lends credence to The ICIR report on the dimensions criminalities and insecurity take in the nation’s capital.

Other arrests by the Command

The Command also said that following a distress call of a robbery incident at the residence of one Dayo Balogun of Zone B Apo resettlement on Sunday, October 15, Police operatives from Apo division swiftly mobilised to the scene and apprehended one Ogbonna Ezechukwu living at Area 1.

“The said Ogbonna Ezechukwu is a notorious and wanted armed robber who has broken into many homes within the Apo axis with members of his gang who are presently at large.

“A bag containing gold earrings, a laptop, four wrist watches and other valuables was recovered from the suspect,” Garba stated.

According to the Police, on the same day, Police operatives from Mpape Division, while on routine patrol, arrested one Musa Ayelolo, a tipper driver and recovered a locally made pistol with two live cartridges from him.

In addition, the FCT Police Command said on Tuesday, October 17, acting on credible intelligence, its Anti-Kidnapping Unit trailed and arrested one Muhammed Suleman, AKA Bardi, and in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to being an informant and food supplier to bandits terrorising Mpape, Bwari and Byazhin axis.

He is also a close associate of wanted bandit leaders Buba and Nasiru (surname unknown), said the Police.

According to the Police Commissioer, operatives at Utako Division following a distress call that a Toyota Prado SUV jeep with Reg. No. KWL 276 CL was snatched at gunpoint from the owner at Utako by armed hoodlums; operatives from the Command gave the hoodlums a hot chase, forcing them to abandon the vehicle and take to their heels.

The vehicle was recovered and has been released to the owner.

The commissioner reassures residents of the FCT that the Police would do all within their power to prevent crime.