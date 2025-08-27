One killed, two injured as building foundation collapses in Abuja

THE Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has said the collapsed foundation of a building in the Garki Area of Abuja killed one person and left two others injured.

In a statement by the Department’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, on Tuesday, the FEMD said the incident occurred at about 5:50 pm on Monday and the life of a 25-year-old man, who was a labourer on the site.

The incident occurred within the premises of Radio House, Area 8, Garki.

According to FEMD, two workers were trapped underground after digging about seven feet deep.

Isa said emergency responders managed to pull one of the trapped men out alive, while the second, a 25-year-old, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, described the incident as avoidable, stressing that strict compliance with safety standards in construction was non-negotiable.

He appealed to developers to engage certified professionals and avoid using unqualified hands, while reminding residents to call the toll-free 112 line in emergencies.

Building collapse incidents remain a frequent issue in the nation’s capital.

In June 2024, two people were rescued from a collapsed building at the Gudu District in Abuja, the FCT.

The collapsed building was located at Close 10, Drive 5, Second Gate at the Prince and Princess Estate, Gudu.

Isa, on Saturday, June 20, 2024, confirmed that every person working in the building left the premises as soon as they noticed signs that the building was about to collapse.

Nevertheless, the debris from the fallen structure trapped two people inside the attached building within the premises.

The ICIR reported in August 2023 that two people also died in a building collapse at Lagos Street in the Garki area of the FCT.

Thirty-five others were injured in the collapse and were taken to hospitals around the area.

The incident occurred at about 11.30 pm on Wednesday, August 23, according to Isa.

In August 2022, a three-storey building collapsed in Kubwa, killing two and injuring four. Months later, in February 2023, an illegally modified structure in Gwarinpa crumbled, leaving three dead and over 20 survivors.

Experts say repeated building collapses are largely caused by weak enforcement of regulations, the use of substandard materials, and developers hiring unqualified workers.

In response, Abuja authorities have recently demolished several illegal structures. In May 2025, more than 10 duplexes built on waterways and green areas in Wumba and Utako were removed, with the FCT Administration pledging to protect the city’s master plan and clamp down on unsafe construction practices.