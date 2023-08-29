One World Media hosts Global Reporting Summit for 2023

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
One world media-Global reporting summit-2023
One world media-Global reporting summit-2023
Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu

THE 2023 Global Reporting Summit, hosted by One World Media, brings together the world’s journalists to discuss the most urgent problems and potential solutions facing the media sector.
This online and in-person reporting summit is open to all journalists worldwide.
The international reporting network will concentrate on exploring impact storytelling in depth. Participants will examine various methods used in journalism and filmmaking to educate, enlighten, and mobilise audiences on complex, frequently elusive problems, including democracy, climate change, and inequality.
The three-day event will occur in Nairobi, Kenya, and London, UK, from September 26 to 28. Nairobi will host the first day, day two will only be available online, and day three will take place in London. All sessions will be available online via a YouTube Livestream.

Applications are on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.