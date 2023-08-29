One World Media hosts Global Reporting Summit for 2023

THE 2023 Global Reporting Summit, hosted by One World Media, brings together the world’s journalists to discuss the most urgent problems and potential solutions facing the media sector.

This online and in-person reporting summit is open to all journalists worldwide.

The international reporting network will concentrate on exploring impact storytelling in depth. Participants will examine various methods used in journalism and filmmaking to educate, enlighten, and mobilise audiences on complex, frequently elusive problems, including democracy, climate change, and inequality.

The three-day event will occur in Nairobi, Kenya, and London, UK, from September 26 to 28. Nairobi will host the first day, day two will only be available online, and day three will take place in London. All sessions will be available online via a YouTube Livestream.

Applications are on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here