22.1 C
Abuja

Only 30% of registrants collect PVCs at first try – SBM report

Politics and GovernanceElections
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GEO-POLITICAL research consultancy firm SBM Intelligence has said only 30 per cent of registrants collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at first attempt.

SBM disclosed this in a report published following a survey it carried out in December 2022 on over 6000 registrants across 16 states.

According to the report, 79 per cent of Nigerians interviewed had successfully collected their PVCs, indicating a high desire to vote, but many experienced certain constraints, including recurrent visits to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collection centres.

“A majority of those who have picked up have had to visit the INEC offices multiple times to get the PVCs. Only 30 per cent of the respondents were able to get their PVCs the first time they tried to collect,” the report said.

The report noted that about a quarter of the respondents of the survey encountered violence or abuse while attempting to collect their PVCs and called on the INEC to investigate the claims.

SBM Intelligence also noted that a wide margin exists between collection rates for new registrants and previous voters transferring their cards.

“The reasons given to Nigerians for PVCs not being available for pickup do not engender Trust. INEC needs to be more transparent with the actual reasons and call for logistical help where needed.

- Advertisement -

“Cases, where voters can find themselves on the Voters Register, displayed on the CVR portal, but their PVCS cannot be found and/or they are told they cannot be found on the system need to be documented and investigated.”

The organisation also recommended that a citizens’ complaint platform be included in the INEC portal to enable the Commission address the issues faster.

INEC was also urged to publish PVC collection statistics publicly to enable Nigerians track information on the status of their cards.

“Registrants needing multiple visits to the INEC office to get their PVCs is inefficient and costly to the registrant. Ultimately, some may give up.

“INEC needs to leverage the data it has collected to keep the registrants informed of the status of their PVCs from the comfort of their homes and only require them to come to the INEC office when there is confirmation that their PVC are available for collection,” the report added.

With the 2023 general elections less than two months away, many Nigerians have expressed frustration over collection of PVCs across the country.

A Lagos State resident and new registrant, Joel Chizaram, said attempts to collect his PVC has yielded no results since February 2022.

- Advertisement -

“Today makes it one year, five months and two days since I registered for my PVC. I have still not collected my card, and every time I go to the INEC office at Shomolu, they tell me it was omitted and that the incident will be reported.

“I have been asked to check back in two weeks time after every encounter since February 2022, still, no card. INEC, is this a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise me?” he posted via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 4.

A resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abosede Korede also told The ICIR that she could not collect her PVC upon her first visit to the INEC office.

“I went to the INEC office at Area 10 to collect my PVC, but my card was not available. I don’t know why they couldn’t find it. They just asked me to write my name and phone number in a paper and check back in two weeks,” she said.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Police

Kwara: Family of late Mogaji Ara-Oyo maintain he is not Kidnaper

By Dare Akogun THE family of the late Abdulsalami Soliu Mogaji of the Araoyo family...
Opinion

Sanusi’s epistle for Atiku, Tinubu, others

EACH  time Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi speaks, his words sting the powerful like the...
Crime

Lifeless body of murdered couple’s son recovered from Ogun river

THE lifeless body of Oreoluwa Fatinloye, the son of the couple murdered on New...
Opinion

Why there is apathy to TETFund conference support funding in Academia

By Raheemat Adeniran THE Lagos State University’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Desk Office recently...
Mining and Solid Minerals

How we are crowding out illegal people from ungoverned mining space – FG

THE Federal government said today that it has been taking steps to stop the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Kwara: Family of late Mogaji Ara-Oyo maintain he is not Kidnaper

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.