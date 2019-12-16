Only court can decide Sowore’s fate, says Malami despite SSS disregard for court order

DESPITE repeated disregard for court ruling by the State Security Service (SSS) on the detention of Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Campaign, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on Monday says only the court can decide the fate of the social activist.

Malami, in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant in Media and Public Relations, disclosed that it would be difficult for him to take a unilateral decision on the case without a court decision.

On 13th December, Malami took over the case from the SSS, with claims that the gesture was to show the Federal Government’s commitment to the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

His action also followed the invasion of the court by the SSS operatives during an attempt to rearrest Sowore on 6th December.

However, few days later, Malami changed the narrative.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to the court.

“We remain guided by the established tradition and will not take a unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” Malami stated.

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights Lawyer, following Malami’s initial decision had earlier petitioned the attorney general to withdraw the criminal allegations levelled against his client who is being charged for treasonable felony.

However, the statement shared by the Punch was a reaction to the petition written to Falana demanding for the release of Sowore.

Apparently, the same court Malami referred to had granted bail to both Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Meanwhile, the continuous detention of Sowore has gained international attention and also projected the current administration in a manner that showed its disregard for the rule of law.