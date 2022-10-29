Only Nigerians can change Nigeria for the better – Cleric

MOST Reverend Anselm Umoren, Catholic Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, has called on Nigerians to work towards improving the country’s socio-economic situation.

Umoren made the call at the 2022 National Conference of Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON) and ground breaking ceremony for the proposed multipurpose hall for Cor Mariae Boys College in Abuja on Saturday, October 29.

“We know that only Nigerians can change Nigeria for the better and we know that will happen if we do our bit to change the narrative.

“We are used to complaining about other people and don’t complain about ourselves.

“Unless we start complaining about ourselves, nothing is going to change because we are part of the problem,’’ he said.

Umoren, who expressed concern over some challenges confronting the country, noted that nation-building should not be left only for the government.

“It is of no use abandoning the country for greener pastures when nation-building was everyone’s responsibility. People who are in a hurry to leave the country as a result of the present challenges are taking their skills and expertise out to build another country,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The cleric urged Nigerians not to be in a hurry to abandon their motherland in times of pressing challenges when every hand should be on the deck to forge the way forward.

“People should look inwards for that inner strength to do their bit to cause positive change.

“We must learn to do the right thing no matter how much it is going to cost us and that is the way things are going to change.”

Dame Mary Gunsum, President of the CWON, said the Boys College was borne out of the organisation’s passion to provide high quality education at a cheap and affordable rate.

She explained that the school would combine strict morals and sound catholic teachings.

According to Gunsum, in a bid to actualise the desire to provide equal opportunity for every child to get sound education irrespective of class or status, the CWON sponsored the education of nine indigent children.

“The children were drawn from across Nigeria and they were forced out of schools as a result of terrorism and insurgency,’’ Gunsum said.