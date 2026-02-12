Open The Knowledge Journalism Awards seek entries

OPEN the Knowledge Journalism Awards, presented by the International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ) in partnership with the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that runs Wikipedia, celebrate the contributions of journalists in Africa who prioritise accuracy, depth and inclusion in their reporting, and seek applications to its awards.

The awards will recognise the essential role journalists play in creating well-researched articles that volunteer editors can use as source materials to develop content on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.

Their work helps to grow the knowledge base on one of the world’s most visited websites, so that it is more reflective of the topics, events and people that influence the understanding of culture and history through the ages.

African journalists living on the continent are invited to self-nominate articles they have written that help expand knowledge about Africa. Stories that highlight positive change on the continent are particularly encouraged.

The first-place award recipient will receive $2,000, while the second-place winner will receive $1,000, among others.

The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.