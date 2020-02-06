OpenDemocracy launches fellowship for investigative journalists

OPENDEMOCRACY is receiving applications for a six-month, full-time investigative journalism fellowship for Journalists across the globe.

The fellowship is starting in March 2020 and will focus on sexual and reproductive health issues.

According to the organisation, during the time of the programme, fellows will be working closely with editors, focus on investigating the health impacts of organised opposition to women’s and LGBTIQ rights across the world.

The fellow will be paid a stipend of $2,100 per month and will be expected to dedicate 40 hours a week to research, reporting, planning and other tasks for at least two major investigative projects. Throughout, they will receive ongoing mentorship on health reporting and how to plan and execute impactful investigations. They will also be invited to attend special training workshops.

“We are looking for applications from journalists with some experience in health or science reporting who are interested in developing their skills in this area while working on impactful investigations. As this is a specialist fellowship, you will get more out of this opportunity if you have at least 3-5 years of previous work experience, but we will consider applications in their entirety.

“The fellow can be based anywhere in the world with reliable internet access though we particularly encourage applications from women and LGBTIQ people living in sub-Saharan Africa as well as Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the South Caucasus, which are regions where Tracking the Backlash is expanding,” openDemocracy said.

Journalists anywhere in the world can apply for this fellowship.

To apply, click here