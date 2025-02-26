FG orders investigation into Nigerian footballer’s death in Uganda

THE Federal Government has expressed sadness over the death of Nigerian professional footballer Abubakar Lawal in Uganda.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the government condoled with the deceased family and instructed the Nigerian High Commission in Kampala to collaborate with Ugandan authorities to investigate the circumstances of Lawal’s death.

Lawal, a former Nigerian Under-20 international footballer and a final-year Business Administration student at Cavendish University in Uganda, played for Vipers Football Club until his passing.

He was reportedly found dead after falling from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade in Kampala Monday morning.

The Nigerian government ordered a thorough investigation, including an autopsy, to determine the cause of his death.

“We are committed to ensuring that a thorough and transparent investigation is conducted, including an autopsy to verify the cause of death. The Ministry has also directed the High Commission in Kampala to provide all necessary consular assistance to support the family and ensure that justice is served,” part of the statement read.

The Nigerian government also expressed confidence in the capacity of the Ugandan authorities to handle the matter with sensitivity and professionalism, given the bilateral relations between the two nations.

While urging Nigerians to remain calm as the investigation unfolds, the Nigerian government pledged to monitor the situation closely.

An AFP report indicates that authorities are currently retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to determine the cause of the incident.

Lawal’s friend, identified as Omary Naima, told police she had left him alone in the apartment preparing tea while she stepped out to a game centre within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 a.m., he was found on the ground, after falling from the third floor.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025,” police stated.

The ICIR reports that the Nigerian government assured the public that it would offer necessary support to the deceased’s family.