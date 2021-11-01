23.2 C
Abuja

Ortom says worst military rule better than Buhari’s government

Bankole Abe
Samuel Ortom
Samuel Ortom Photo Credit: NPOReports

GOVERNOR Samuel Ortom of Benue State has claimed that the worst military rule is better than Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The governor spoke on Monday while addressing journalists in Makurdi, Benue State.

“I have been privileged to read the history of Nigeria and that of those who have been destroying us, including the military. Usually, we say that the worst democratic government is better than the military government.

“That is what we used to say, but for the purpose of APC-led government, I want to say that the worst military government we have had in Nigeria is better than this particular government led by APC.”

Speaking further on the Buhari administration, he said the present government hated being told the truth.

“I have never seen anything like this, people who don’t want you to tell them the truth or advise them, try to twist things and tell the world that you are against them,” he said.

He praised the success of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)convention that took place over the weekend, boasting that the party was ready to take over leadership of the country again, 

“We (PDP) are determined to take over leadership of this country, come 2023 because of the failure of APC led government. They are being deceitful and not being able to secure our land. They have rather succeeded in destroying our economy, our security, our social life and everything you can think of in this country.”

 

