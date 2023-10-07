Osimhen in, Oshoala out of 2023 World best award race

NIGERIA’S striker, Victor Osimhen has made the list for the last twelve players shortlisted for the male category of the 2023 Best FIFA Football Award.

In the first shortlisted players for the award released last month, September 7th, The ICIR reported that both Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala were nominated.

However, the female Nigeria striker, Oshoala who was the only African player that made the first list was dropped out in the last 12 players shortlisted for the female category of Best FIFA Football Award (2023).

Meanwhile, Oshimen, who remains as the only African player to be on the list, was listed alongside eleven other top stars.

Although, he has been in the eye of the storm, facing reversal of fortune from being an hero to a victim of mockery meted on him by club- Napoli, Oshimen’s contribution to the club’s success cannot be swept under the carpet.

He helped the club win the Italian Serie A Sccudetto netting 26 goals last season and in total he scored 31 goals in all competitions.

Recently at the completion of the African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, the Super Eagles striker emerged as the highest goal scorer with 10 goals.

FIFA listed the final twelve (12) nominees for the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award (2023) as:

Julian Alvarez Man City & Argentina Marcelo Brozovic – Al Nassr and Croatia

Kevin De Bruyne – Man City & Belgium

Ilkay Gundogan – Man City & Germany

Erling Braut Haaland – Man City & Norway

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante – Man City & Spain

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – SSC Napoli & Georgia

Kylian Mbappe – PSG & France

Andres Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Victor Osimhen SSC Napoli & Nigeria Declan Rice – Arsenal & England

Bernardo Silva – Man City & Portugal

The final twelve (12) nominees for the Best FIFA Women’s Player Award (2023) are:

Aitana Bonmati, Linda Caicedo, Rachel Daly, Kadidiatou Diani, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Alex Greenwood, Jennifer Hermoso, Lindsey Horan, Amanda Ilestedt, Lauren James, Sam Kerr, Mapi Leon, Hinata Miyazawa, Salma Paralluelo, Keira WaIsh.

The football governing body, organizers of the annual event, notes that the final three nominees in each category will be announced at a later date, whilst the Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 will be presented at a ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2024