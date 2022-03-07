Osun PDP guber primary: Ogunbiyi withdraws from race

— 1 min read

ONE of the top contenders for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Osun State, Akin Ogunbiyi, has withdrawn from the race.

The development is coming barely 24 hours to the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for March 8, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Ogunbiyi announced his withdrawal at his campaign office in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, on the Gbongan-Ibadan road.

John Ajayi, a media aide to Ogunbiyi, said the aspirant withdrew from the governorship race due to lack of trust in the national leadership of the PDP.

Ajayi said Ogunbiyi pulled out from the race “in view of the PDP national shenanigans”.

Following Ogunbiyi’s withdrawal from the race, the party now has five governorship aspirants.

They are Dotun Babayemi, Ademola Adeleke, Sanya Omirin, Dele Adeleke and Fatai Akinbade.

- Advertisement -

The primary election will take place at the Osogbo City stadium.