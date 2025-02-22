Osun poll: Police seal OSSIEC office, arrest staff – Official

THE chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), Hashim Abioye, has alleged that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested the commission’s staff on election duty across the state.

Abioye made the allegation in a statement on the commission’s X account on Saturday, February 22.

While commending voters for turning out to exercise their rights, Hashim apologised to the media for the commission’s failure to accredit them for the exercise.

He explained that the police had sealed the OSSIEC headquarters where the materials were stored.

Abioye explained that delays in delivering materials to some units were caused by the police arresting officials transporting them. He added that new materials had since been deployed and voting was ongoing.

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested staff of the commission who are on election duty across the state.

“For the units where material didn’t arrive early, it was due to police arrest of the officials conveying the materials. However, new materials have been deployed, and voting is now ongoing,” the statement read in part.

The ICIR reached out to the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, for reaction to the allegations by the OSSIEC’s chairman. Her phone line could not be reached via calls.

She did not also respond to text and Whatsapp messages sent to her line.

Earlier reports indicates that the Osun poll saw mixed turnout across different LGAs, with some polling units in Osogbo and Ile-Ife reportedly lacking OSSIEC staff, security personnel, and voters.

However, Ede, the governor’s hometown, recorded active participation in the election.

Despite the governor’s order restricting vehicular movement, free human and vehicular movements was observed across the state; though there were police roadblocks on major roads.