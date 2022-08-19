23.1 C
Osun State govt declares public holiday for Isese Day

Lama Queen Godoz
Isese Festival
THE Osun State Government has declared Monday, August 22, 2022, as a public holiday to celebrate “Isese Day”, an annual festival.

A statement issued and signed by Commissioner for Special Duties Olalekan Badmus said that Isese Festival is celebrated annually by traditional worshippers.

In the statement the state governor Adegboyega Oyetola felicitated with the traditional worshippers.

He also made a plea that their conducts before, during and after the festival should be peaceful and amenable to the law.

“The governor has directed that this year’s Isese Day themed: ‘Abalaye adulawo ati ipaniyan s’owo; nje ajosepo wa bi?’ be celebrated responsibly and with security consciousness,” the statement said.

The governor equally enjoined the traditional worshippers to pray for the growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The statement highlighted the need for Osun State citizens to abide to the Omoluabi ethos in their daily activities, while urging them to give their enduring support to the current administration.

This year’s Isese Day celebration falls on Saturday 20, August, which is a weekend.

The public holiday is to commemorate the event due to its relevance in the state.

